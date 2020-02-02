Hyundai to unveil all new Creta, Tuscon at Auto Expo

Hyundai Motor India plans to showcase a range of products and future technologies, including the all new Creta and updated version of Tuscon, at the upcoming Auto Expo. The 2020 Tuscon will be unveiled on February 5, while the new generation Creta will debut a day later on February 6, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

The company will showcase 13 exciting cars and future ready technologies and concepts under the theme 'Freedom in Future Mobility', it said.

"Hyundai as a customer centric organisation will showcase the technology prowess...and unveil the upcoming trendsetter SUV's for the Indian market," HMIL MD and CEO S S Kim said.