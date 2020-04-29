App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 01:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hydroxychloroquine to be given to health workers treating COVID-19 patients

State health secretary Pradeep Vyas in a recent circular said the medicine will be given to doctors, nurses and medical staff involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients and suspects

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Hydroxychloroquine tablets
Hydroxychloroquine tablets

Health workers involved in the treatment of coronavirus patients will be given hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) tablets as a preventive medication, the Maharashtra government has said and issued guidelines on the use of the drug.

State health secretary Pradeep Vyas in a recent circular said the medicine will be given to doctors, nurses and medical staff involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients and suspects, as well as contacts of those testing positive for the disease.

Members of the survey squads moving in the coronavirus containment zones and medical workers at hospitals in areas whereCOVID-19 cases are found will also be given the medicine.

Close

The medical workers will have to take the medicine for seven weeks while contacts of COVID-19 patients will have to take it for three weeks, the circular said, adding that the drug should be given to medical workers with their consent.

related news

The medicine should not be given to people below the age of 15, it said.

Those having heart ailments, high blood pressure and diabetes should be given the medicine after expert medical advise, it added.

The circular also said that hydroxychloroquine should not be given to those having retinopathy (an eye ailment) or hypersensitivity.

Those with blood-related ailments should be given the drug after a medical checkup, it said, adding that care should be taken for any side-effects.

As per the protocol, there will be no change in the precautions and care to be taken while in institutional or home quarantine.

Medical workers will continue to wear personal protective equipment (PPE), N-95 masks and triple-layer masks while being on the medication, the circular added.

Also read: Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 01:20 pm

tags #coronavirus #HCQ #hydroxychloroquine #India

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Amazon Pay Later launches in India, offers zero-interest credit, EMI payments on product purchases

Amazon Pay Later launches in India, offers zero-interest credit, EMI payments on product purchases

Doorstep banking facility: List of banks that offer this service

Doorstep banking facility: List of banks that offer this service

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.