Last Updated : Nov 09, 2019 05:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hydrocarbon exploration: HC issues notice to Petroleum Ministry

A division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee issued notice and posted the matter for further hearing to January 7 when the PIL came up on Friday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Madras High Court has ordered notice to the Petroleum and Natural Gas ministry and the Director General of Hydrocarbons, Noida, returnable by January 7 on a plea seeking to forebear authorities from implementing Hydrocarbon exploration and methane production project in the Cauvery Delta Area and Cauvery river basin in Tamil Nadu.

The plea was filed by A Marx, an advocate from Mannargudi of Thiruvarur district.

The petitioner alleged that the Cauvery Delta Zone, which is called the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu, is presently in danger of being deprived of its livelihood by the "ill-advised" implementation of Hydrocarbon exploration and methane production project.

The petitioner argued that agricultural lands will shrink in the process which would eventually lead to denial of access to food and the right to be livelihood guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. He sought an order from the Court to forebear the authorities from implementing the project.

First Published on Nov 9, 2019 04:05 pm

tags #India

