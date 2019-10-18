Hyderabad’s iconic Paradise restaurant fined Rs 1 lakh for unhygienic kitchen

Hyderabad’s iconic eateries Paradise restaurant and Cafe Bahar, two biryani joints that are a rage among tourists also, have been found flouting food hygiene standards.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) booked both food joints on October 17, after a raid revealed they were not maintaining hygiene standards.

Both Paradise and Café Bahar were served notices by the municipal body and also slapped fines worth Rs 1 lakh each.

According to a report by The News Minute, civic body officials paid a surprise visit to the kitchen of the Paradise outlet in Secunderabad after a customer complained of finding hair in the biryani served.

The plaintiffs had placed the order at the Sarojini Devi Branch, which is believed to be the first outlet of the Paradise restaurant chain.

GHMC food inspector E Sudharshan Reddy said: “Upon inspecting the kitchens of the eateries, we found single-use plastic and rotten vegetables in the unhygienic kitchen. We also discovered that they are using crystal salt instead of iodised salt.”

Officials additionally found out that Café Bahar located in Sitaramnagar also did not maintain hygiene standards in the kitchen. Moreover, this food outlet was operating without a trade licence and did not segregate waste either. Workers at the café were reportedly not wearing gloves and the waste bins were kept too close to the raw food items.

Past reports suggest that such incidents of big food joints flouting hygiene standards are not alien to Hyderabad. A year ago, a customer had complained of finding worms inside sweetmeat purchased from the iconic Karachi Bakery located at Ameerpet.