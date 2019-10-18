App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 05:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hyderabad’s iconic Paradise restaurant fined Rs 1 lakh for unhygienic kitchen

Café Bahar was also served notice with a fine of Rs 1 lakh by the municipal body.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hyderabad’s iconic eateries Paradise restaurant and Cafe Bahar, two biryani joints that are a rage among tourists also, have been found flouting food hygiene standards.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) booked both food joints on October 17, after a raid revealed they were not maintaining hygiene standards.

Both Paradise and Café Bahar were served notices by the municipal body and also slapped fines worth Rs 1 lakh each.

Close

According to a report by The News Minute, civic body officials paid a surprise visit to the kitchen of the Paradise outlet in Secunderabad after a customer complained of finding hair in the biryani served.

related news

The plaintiffs had placed the order at the Sarojini Devi Branch, which is believed to be the first outlet of the Paradise restaurant chain.

GHMC food inspector E Sudharshan Reddy said: “Upon inspecting the kitchens of the eateries, we found single-use plastic and rotten vegetables in the unhygienic kitchen. We also discovered that they are using crystal salt instead of iodised salt.”

Officials additionally found out that Café Bahar located in Sitaramnagar also did not maintain hygiene standards in the kitchen. Moreover, this food outlet was operating without a trade licence and did not segregate waste either. Workers at the café were reportedly not wearing gloves and the waste bins were kept too close to the raw food items.

Past reports suggest that such incidents of big food joints flouting hygiene standards are not alien to Hyderabad. A year ago, a customer had complained of finding worms inside sweetmeat purchased from the iconic Karachi Bakery located at Ameerpet.

More recently, in September, an Ikea customer complained that he was served contaminated food after finding a fly in her chocolate cake. Another Ikea customer had found a caterpillar in the Biriyani served at the store’s food court in the same month.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 18, 2019 05:36 pm

tags #Business #India #trends

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Make every wish come true
10% CashBack on Apparel
10% CashBack on Electronics
Swipe & Win iPhone 11 every hour