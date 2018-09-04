App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 01:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hyderabad twin blasts case: 2 Indian Mujahideen operatives convicted

The quantum of sentence for the convicted Indian Mujahideen operatives, Aneeq Shafique Sayeed and Mohammed Akbar Ismail, will be announced next Monday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Two operatives of banned terror outfit Indian Mujahideen have been convicted by a court here for the 2007 Hyderabad twin blasts that claimed 44 lives. Second Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge T Srinivas Rao acquitted two others, Farooq Sharfuddin Tarkash and Mohammed Sadiq Israr Ahmed Shaik, in the case.

The quantum of sentence for the convicted Indian Mujahideen operatives, Aneeq Shafique Sayeed and Mohammed Akbar Ismail, will be announced next Monday.

The court is also expected to pronounce its judgement on Tarik Anjum, charged with giving shelter to the accused after the blasts, on Monday.

The Counter Intelligence wing of the Telangana Police had investigated the case and arrested the five accused. The agency had filed four charge sheets against them and also named three other absconding accused Riyaz Bhatkal, Iqbal Bhatkal and Amir Reza Khan.

related news

They were booked in connection with the blasts on August 25, 2007, and the recovery of an unexploded bomb in the Dilsukhnagar area here.

The trial in the case started in October 2016 and was shifted to a court hall located on the premises of the Cherlapalli Central Prison in June this year. According to the prosecution, Aneeq Shafique Sayeed planted the bomb at Lumbini Park, and Bhatkal planted the bomb at Gokul Chat.

The near simultaneous blasts at Gokul Chat, a popular eatery, killed 32 people and left 47 injured. 12 others died and 21 were injured at the open air theatre at Lumbini Park, a few metres away from the state Secretariat. The IM men are among those arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad in October 2008. They were later taken into custody by the Gujarat Police.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 01:16 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Hyderabad #India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.