Hyderabad teen falls sick after mimicking KGF protagonist's smoking habit

A 15-year-old fan of the recently released Kannada action film KGF: Chapter 2, from Hyderabad, became ill after smoking an entire package of cigarettes. He was inspired by the character 'Rocky' from the film, news agency ANI reported.

The teen a resident of Rajendranagar in Hyderabad, was deeply impressed by the lead character in the film, he watched the film in just the second week of its release. In an attempt to mimic the action hero's behavior he smoked a pack of cigarettes and fell sick. The boy developed severe cough and throat ache and was rushed to the hospital, according to the report

"Teenagers do get easily influenced by characters like 'Rocky Bhai'. In this case, this young boy took to smoking and fell severely sick after consuming a packet full of cigarettes.

"Movies are a highly influencing element of our society, and it is important movie makers and actors have a moral responsibility to not glamourize acts like smoking cigarettes or chewing tobacco or consuming alcohol," Dr Rohit Reddy, a pulmonologist at Century Hospital, told the news agency.

According to the doctor, characters like 'Rocky Bhai' have a cult following, and the actions of these 'demigods' on film have an impact on young brains.

"Parents of adolescents must ensure they keep a watch on what their children are doing, and what factors are influencing their child's acts. Instead of regretting later, it is important parents play a role in creating awareness about the ill effects of acts like smoking tobacco and consuming alcohol," the doctor stated. "Parents of adolescents must ensure they keep a watch on what their children are doing, and what factors are influencing their child's acts. Instead of regretting later, it is important parents play a role in creating awareness about the ill effects of acts like smoking tobacco and consuming alcohol," the doctor stated. "Beating up children post the act, like in this case, might not always produce the best result," Reddy added. (Made with inputs from news agencies)