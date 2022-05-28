Hyderabad teen falls sick after mimicking KGF protagonist's smoking habit

(Representative Image)

A 15-year-old fan of the recently released Kannada action film KGF: Chapter 2, from Hyderabad, became ill after smoking an entire package of cigarettes. He was inspired by the character 'Rocky' from the film, news agency ANI reported.

The teen a resident of Rajendranagar in Hyderabad, was deeply impressed by the lead character in the film, he watched the film in just the second week of its release. In an attempt to mimic the action hero's behavior he smoked a pack of cigarettes and fell sick. The boy developed severe cough and throat ache and was rushed to the hospital, according to the report

"Teenagers do get easily influenced by characters like 'Rocky Bhai'. In this case, this young boy took to smoking and fell severely sick after consuming a packet full of cigarettes.

"Movies are a highly influencing element of our society, and it is important movie makers and actors have a moral responsibility to not glamourize acts like smoking cigarettes or chewing tobacco or consuming alcohol," Dr Rohit Reddy, a pulmonologist at Century Hospital, told the news agency.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes