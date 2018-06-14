Hyderabad resident receives whooping Rs 3.81 lakh electricity bill for a month

A resident of Srinivasa Nagar in Boduppal, Hyderabad, was left flabbergasted when she received an electricity bill for a one-month period from May 10 to June 9 amountind to Rs 3.81 lakh.

According to a Times of India report, the bill received by D Swarupa mentioned consumption of 40,059 units of electricity. This attracted energy charges of Rs 3,79,087, electricity duty of Rs 2,403 and customer charges of Rs 80, totalling to Rs 381,571.

She brought this to the notice of the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited on June 12, 2018. An official told the publication that there was a mistake in generating the bill. He reportedly also confirmed that an officer was sent to the woman's residence to recheck the meter reading.

It was found that only 63 units were used during the said period and accordingly, a bill of Rs 134 was generated and sent to Swarupa.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The official was quoted as saying: "There had been a mistake in typing out the actual meter reading and therefore a bill-cum-notice based on that was sent to the consumer."

Another employee in the control room mentioned that it was nearly impossible for a domestic consumer to receive such a high bill.

In a statement to the Deccan Chronicle, an official said, “We suspect the error happened because the person who went to check the meter reading entered five digits instead of four digits. However, without automatic electronic check in the EBS i.e. energy billing system, it will be rectified when it appears online and can be paid online.”