Hyderabad rape and murder: Praises and brickbats for Telangana police after accused killed in encounter

Better late than never, said Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, reacting to the encounter of the accused arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a veterinarian near Hyderabad.

All four accused in the brutal rape and murder case of the 25-year-old woman last month were killed in an encounter when they tried to flee in the wee hours of December 6.

BSP president Mayawati praised Hyderabad Police for its strong action against the accused and asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to take inspiration.

"The action that has been taken by the Hyderabad Police is praiseworthy," Mayawati said.

Also read | Locals shower flowers on police officials at encounter site

"In UP, this is happening every day, not just in one district but in every district. Be it young girls or aged women, nobody is spared. There is jungle raj in UP," she said, adding that when she was chief minister, she had acted even against members of her own party.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, “When a criminal tries to escape, police are left with no other option, it can be said justice has been done.”

Also read | Her soul must be at peace now, says victim's father after accused killed in encounter

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while the people of the country are rejoicing the encounter deaths of the accused, it is also worrisome that they have lost faith in the justice system.

"The rape cases that have come to light of late, people are in anger whether it is Unnao or Hyderabad, so people are expressing happiness over the encounter. It is also something to be worried about, the way people have lost their faith in the criminal justice system. Together all the governments will have to take action on how to strengthen criminal justice system," he told reporters.

BJP leader Maneka Gandhi also slammed the police for the killing of the accused and said it set a "horrifying" precedent for the country.

"Jo bhi hua hai bohot bhayanak hua hai is desh ke liye (What happened was horrifying for the country). You cannot kill people because you want to. You cannot take law in your hands, they (accused) would have been hanged by court anyhow," the former Union women and child development minister told reporters in Parliament complex.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor said people should not rush to condemn until details emerge in reply to a journalist’s tweet who pointed out the encounter incident to be a possible case of ‘extrajudicial killing’ and added that extra-judicial killings were not acceptable.

"Agree in principle. We need to know more, for instance if the criminals were armed, the police may have been justified in opening fire preemptively. Until details emerge we should not rush to condemn. But extra-judicial killings are otherwise unacceptable in a society of laws," he tweeted.