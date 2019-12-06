Hyderabad rape and murder: Law has done its duty, says police chief VC Sajjanar

Hours after killing the four accused arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a veterinarian in an encounter, the Cyberabad police chief VC Sajjanar said "law has done its duty".

Giving details of the incident during a press conference on December 6, he said the accused were in police custody for 10 days. On December 4 and 5, during interrogation, they confessed about the spot where they had committed the crime, he said.

The accused were taken to the scene of the crime for a reconstruction of events as part of the investigation, said Sajjanar. There were about 10 police personnel with the accused when they were brought to the crime scene, he said.

Also read | Praises and brickbats for Telangana police after accused killed in encounter

“When we reached the spot, the accused attacked us using stones. They managed to snatch our guns and fired and tried to escape. Police fired in retaliation in which the four accused died. You can see that the accused are still lying there with the guns," he told reporters.

Two policemen were also injured, he said.

Also read | Locals shower flowers on police officials at encounter site

"We have also seized two weapons from the accused persons. The bodies of the accused have been shifted to a local government hospital for post-mortem examination," he said.

Asked about the National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) taking cognizance of today's encounter, he said, "We will answer to whoever takes cognizance, the state government, NHRC, to all concerned."



Hyderabad: Spot where accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian were killed in an encounter earlier today by Police. Bodies still at the spot, will be shifted for post mortem shortly. #Telangana (pic source: Police) pic.twitter.com/KpEuNaYcMm

— ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

"I can only say that law has done its duty," added Sajjanar.