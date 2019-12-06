Hyderabad rape and murder: Her soul must be at peace now, says victim's father after accused killed in encounter

The father of the 25-year-old Hyderabad veterinarian said his “daughter’s soul must be at peace now” as he heard that all the four accused arrested in connection with her rape and murder were killed in an encounter with the police in the wee hours of December 6.

“It has been 10 days to the day my daughter died. I express my gratitude towards the police and government for this. My daughter's soul must be at peace now,” the father told news agency ANI.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar confirmed on December 6 that the four accused were killed in an encounter with the police.

Also read | Hyderabad rape and murder case: All four accused killed in encounter with police

The four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body. They were in remanded in seven days' judicial custody.

The gang rape and murder triggered a nation-wide outrage with the public and lawmakers demanding speedy punishment for the perpetrators.

The father had earlier demanded that the culprits should be hanged in about two months. “The culprits must be punished as soon as possible. They should be hanged in two months. I am waiting for that day,” the father had reportedly said.

Also read | Predatory, anti-social, peer pressure: An insight into the mind of a rapist

Meanwhile, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi also appealed that her daughter's culprit be hanged to death. "I have been running from pillar to post for the last seven years. I appeal to the justice system of this country and the government, that Nirbhaya's culprits must be hanged to death, at the earliest," she told ANI.

"There appears to be no end to this case and the wait for justice for Nirbhaya keeps dragging on. In this regard, I urge you to kindly reject the mercy petitions and ensure that the convicts are hanged before December 16 (the day Nirbhaya was raped in Delhi)," the mother had earlier said.

The charred body of the 25-year old vet was found under a culvert at Shadnagar near Hyderabad on the morning of November 28 a day after she went missing.