Hyderabad rape and murder: Locals shower flowers on police officials at encounter site

People showered rose petals on police personnel at the spot where the accused in the gruesome rape and murder of a veterinarian were killed in an encounter.

All four accused in the rape and murder case of a 25-year-old woman near Hyderabad last month were killed in an exchange of fire with police in the wee hours on December 6.



#WATCH Hyderabad: 'DCP Zindabad, ACP Zindabad' slogans raised near the spot where where accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian were killed in an encounter by Police earlier today. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/2alNad6iOt

After the news surfaced, people started gathering near the spot where the encounter took place. Soon, they started raising slogans to hail and cheer the police personnel. A large number of people were heard saying “DCP Zindabad, ACP Zindabad” at the place.

Later, the local people showered rose petals on police officials at the site.

The encounter took place around 3.30 am when the accused were taken to the site of the offence for the reconstruction of the scene of the crime as part of the investigation, a senior police official told news agency PTI.

"They (accused) snatched weapons from police and fired on police and tried to escape. Police fired in retaliation in which the four accused died," the official said, adding that two policemen were also injured.



The four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on November 29 for raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body. They were remanded to seven days' judicial custody.

Reacting to the killing of the four accused in the encounter, the victim's father and sister said they welcomed it.