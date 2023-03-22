 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hyderabad plays critical role in US-India strategic partnership: State department official

PTI
Mar 22, 2023 / 06:47 AM IST

The US consulate general in Hyderabad opened a new state-of-the-art facility in the city's bustling financial district on Tuesday.

The opening up of the new consulate building in Hyderabad will open up new vistas in India US relationship, a State Department official said Tuesday observing the region plays a critical role in the bilateral strategic partnership.

"Put simply, this dynamic region plays a critical role in the US-India Strategic Partnership, and our new consulate chancery in Hyderabad represents a tangible investment by the United States in the growing bilateral relationship," Vedant Patel, Deputy Spokesperson of the State Department, told reporters at a news conference here.

"The move brings our government closer to US companies that have invested billions of dollars in India's tech, defense, aerospace and pharmaceutical sectors," he said.