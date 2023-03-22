Hyderabad plays critical role in US-India strategic partnership: State department official

india_us

The opening up of the new consulate building in Hyderabad will open up new vistas in India US relationship, a State Department official said Tuesday observing the region plays a critical role in the bilateral strategic partnership.

The US consulate general in Hyderabad opened a new state-of-the-art facility in the city's bustling financial district on Tuesday.

"Put simply, this dynamic region plays a critical role in the US-India Strategic Partnership, and our new consulate chancery in Hyderabad represents a tangible investment by the United States in the growing bilateral relationship," Vedant Patel, Deputy Spokesperson of the State Department, told reporters at a news conference here.

"The move brings our government closer to US companies that have invested billions of dollars in India's tech, defense, aerospace and pharmaceutical sectors," he said.

Five of the highest valued companies in the world, Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Meta host their largest presence outside of the United States in Hyderabad. "Our consulate in Hyderabad is a key to linking businesses and people from the United States and the Indian states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha," he added.

"We continue to welcome Indian visitors, business people and students from those states, and this new facility puts us in a position to increase Mission India's consular services in the future. The new facility, with a project budget of $340 million, pays respect to the local landscape. And through the Ambassador's Fund for Cultural Preservations, we are working with local partners to preserve historic monuments," Patel said.

"The new space will help consulate staff work with local journalists. It will increase reporting on climate change, and share information on educational opportunities. The new consulate in Hyderabad will also host countless visitors, as our militaries regularly team up for joint exercises based out of India's Eastern Naval Command," he said.