Hyderabad Metro stations to have electric vehicle charging points

As part of its commitment to provide eco-friendly green services, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations would be set up at the Metro stations here by the the L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad).

A contract had been signed with the Power Grid Corporation of India to promote EV Charging Stations at metro stations, LTMRHL said in a release here today.

"To start with, Powergrid shall develop charging stations at Miyapur and Dr. B R Ambedkar Balanagar Metro Stations, it said.

Powergrid shall subsequently develop EV charging stations across the entire metro corridors.

"We are committed to provide best in class eco-friendly green Metro services to the citizens of Hyderabad and this is a step in that direction," LTMRHL MD & CEO KVB Reddy said.