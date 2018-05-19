App
May 19, 2018 12:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hyderabad Metro stations to have electric vehicle charging points

PTI
 
 
As part of its commitment to provide eco-friendly green services, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations would be set up at the Metro stations here by the the L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad).

A contract had been signed with the Power Grid Corporation of India to promote EV Charging Stations at metro stations, LTMRHL said in a release here today.

"To start with, Powergrid shall develop charging stations at Miyapur and Dr. B R Ambedkar Balanagar Metro Stations, it said.

Powergrid shall subsequently develop EV charging stations across the entire metro corridors.

"We are committed to provide best in class eco-friendly green Metro services to the citizens of Hyderabad and this is a step in that direction," LTMRHL MD & CEO KVB Reddy said.

