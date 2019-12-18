Hyderabad horror: Two of four accused confessed to raping, burning nine other women, claim cops

Two of the four accused in the rape and murder of the 27-year-old Hyderabad vet confessed to raping and burning nine other women, investigators probing the case told The Times of India.

The four accused were killed in an ‘encounter’ with the Cyberabad Police on the outskirts of Hyderabad, days after the crime was reported.

According to the newspaper, a team from Cyberabad police is camping in Karnataka to collect information on the other cases as the crimes allegedly took place in the Telangana-Karnataka border areas.

A top police officer said once the four accused – J Naveen, J Shiva, Ch Chennakesavulu and Mohammed Areef – were apprehended for raping, murdering and setting on fire the body of the young veterinarian, the police was considering their role in 15 cases of women being raped and burnt in Telangana and Karnataka on the highways. “Two of the accused confessed to nine offences of rape and murder,” the top cop told the publication.

“We are identifying each case and therefore teams have been sent to various locations,” the officer added.

This startling revelation comes when a government-appointed SIT (Special Investigation Team) has been appointed to investigate the ‘encounter’ in which the four accused were gunned down. Another commission, set up by the Supreme Court and chaired by retired judge VS Sirpurkar, will also investigate the matter.

Telangana Police told the newspaper that Areef and Chennakesavulu was involved in six and three similar cases respectively and that they allegedly committed the crime on the highways at Sanga Reddy, Ranga Reddy and Mahbubnagar in Telangana, and other bordering towns in Karnataka.

The investigative team is trying to corroborate the confession with the locations, got from the duo’s mobile phones, and those where the nine cases of rape and murder took place.

“The duo claimed that they sexually abused many women, including prostitutes and transgenders, on highways. However, they said in nine offences, the women were killed and then burnt to death, like the veterinarian,” the police official told the paper.