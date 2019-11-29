Hyderabad horror: 27-year-old gangraped, murdered, burnt; four arrested

Four accused have been arrested in the brutal murder and suspected gang rape of a 27-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad. The police had found the burnt body of the victim on the outskirts of Hyderabad on the night of November 28, and are suspecting that she was sexually assaulted before she was killed.

According to Cyberabad Police, the victim was returning home from a clinic a little after 8 pm when she noticed that her bike had a flat tyre. At around 09:22 pm, she called her younger sister and informed her about the flat tyre and some stranger offering to help her get it fixed. When her family members called back at 09:44 pm, her phone was switched off.

As the victim waited for the men to return with her bike, she was ambushed and dragged into the bushes barely 50 metres from Tondupally toll plaza, behind a line of trucks that obscured visibility from the road, police told media persons.

The police added that after killing her, the accused took her body to an under-construction bridge a few kilometres away and set it on fire. Innerwear found around 100 metres from the spot has led police to believe she was sexually assaulted.

As she did not return home until late at night, her family lodged a complaint with the Shamshabad Police. After the police received information about a charred body, they called the family for identification. Upon seeing the scarf and a pendant of Lord Ganesh around her neck, they confirmed it was her.

The police are yet to ascertain the number of attackers and the involvement of the men, who took her bike for repair. As part of the investigation, they are also looking for truck drivers who had parked their vehicles by the roadside. The police also suspect that the bike was deliberately punctured by the culprits to trap the victim.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has constituted an inquiry committee to look into the incident. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma, in a tweet, said that the women's panel would not "leave any stone unturned till the perpetrators get the punishment they deserve.”

Meanwhile, the Centre has said it will send an advisory to all states to take precautionary steps to check crimes against women. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said he has been in regular touch with officials of the Telangana government so that those who were involved in the woman's murder are caught and punished.