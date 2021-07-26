Hyderabad hit by 4.0 magnitude earthquake

View of the affected area (Image: NCS/Twitter)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale was reported in Hyderabad on July 26 at 5 am. As per the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the location of the tremors were 156 km south of Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh.



"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 26-07-2021, 05:00:53 IST, Lat: 16.00 & Long: 78.22, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 156km S of Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India,” (sic) the NCS tweeted.

No deaths or injuries have so far been reported due to the earthquake.

The NCS is the government’s nodal agency for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country. You can view an interactive map of the seismic activity here.

[This is a developing story. Check back for more details.]