Hyderabad encounter: Third incident in 10 years, top cop VC Sajjanar common in two

The ‘encounter’ of the four accused in the gruesome rape and murder of a 27-year-old vet in Hyderabad in the wee hours on December 6 is the third such incident (not involving Maoists) in Telangana in the last 10 years.

The accused, who were taken to Chattapally, about 30 kilometres from Hyderabad, post-midnight to recreate the crime scene, were shot dead by the police after they allegedly tried to escape after attacking the police.

In a coincidence of sorts, Cyberabad police chief VC Sajjanar was at the helm of this encounter much like he was in Warangal, when three men charged with throwing acid on two girls were shot dead by the police.

The other two incidents are:

2008 Warangal ‘encounter’

The case dates back to December 12, 2008, when the Warangal Police shot dead three persons accused of throwing acid on two engineering girl students. The encounter was led by VC Sajjanar, who was the then SP (Superintendent of Police) of Warangal, which was then a part of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

At that time, the police had claimed that the accused were killed in self-defence as they had tried to escape after attacking the the police team, which had gone to recover a motorcycle used by them in connection with the case.

The police action came in the wake of a public outcry over the acid attack in which the faces of the two girls were disfigured. One of the victims had later succumbed to the burns while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad.

2005 ‘encounter’ of SIMI men

On April 7, 2015, five persons associated with SIMI (Students Islamic Movement of India) and other radical organisations were shot dead by Telangana police, after they allegedly attacked the police escort on their way to Hyderabad for a court hearing.

The police had claimed that the accused had asked them to stop so as to answer nature’s call, and while reboarding the bus, they tried to snatch weapons from police officers and attacked them.

The police had said that all five of them were killed in self-defence.

The ‘encounter’ had taken place a week after two SIMI activists killed four police men while trying to escape a check post in Nalgonda district.

Civil rights activists claimed it was a staged encounter and that the five men were killed to avenge the death of the policemen.

The ‘encounter’ in Hyderabad rape and murder case has invoked mixed reactions among netizens, some of whom have hailed the Cyberabad police and Sajjanar for the encounter killing of the accused, while others have questioned the “extra-judicial killing”.

While taking cognizance of the encounter, the National Human Rights Commission said, "The commission has been insisting upon all law-enforcing agencies to keep the human rights angle in their view while dealing with the persons arrested by them or being kept in their custody.