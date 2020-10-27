172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|hyderabad-airport-introduces-e-boarding-facility-for-international-passengers-6021961.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 01:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hyderabad Airport introduces E-boarding facility for international passengers

In line with the Centre's Digital India campaign, the airport's international e-boarding service ramps up safe travel options for international passengers choosing to fly out of the city. The service is currently available for select international flights of IndiGo Airlines.

PTI

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here has started rolling out an end-to-end paperless E- boarding facility for international flights, becoming the first airport in India to do so, the GMR group said on Tuesday.

The GMR group-led airport already has the credit of being the first and only airport in India to offer truly end-to-end paperless E-boarding to all its domestic passengers across all flights, a press release said.

In line with the Centre’s Digital India campaign, the airport’s international e-boarding service ramps up safe travel options for international passengers choosing to fly out of the city. The service is currently available for select international flights of IndiGo Airlines.

Close

Hyderabad International Airport rolled out its e- boarding services for international flights after the government’s nod based on a rigorous and successful pilot, it said.

As a key partner to this initiative, IndiGo Airlines became the maiden carrier to commence this facility when their Sharjah-bound passengers e-boarded themselves from Hyderabad on the 6E 1405 flight on October 2.

Other scheduled international carriers operating out of Hyderabad are in the process of integration with the airport’s e-boarding system, which will be rolled out soon, according to the release.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited, said, "In the present scenario of the pandemic, automating the passenger journey provides a more pleasant airport experience. After the successful pilot of the project and all regulatory approvals, we have used our internal capabilities to take up e-boarding solution for international operations.”
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 01:20 pm

tags #aviation #Business #Hyderabad #India #Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

