you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 12:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hybrid Simulation model for easing congestion likely for Delhi, NCR

The model based on a report on hybrid simulation for easing congestion of big cities was presented to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Representative Image
Representative Image
To ease traffic congestion in the national capital region, the government may implement a hybrid model that can be extended to other metropolises and big cities, government said.

The model based on a report on hybrid simulation for easing congestion of big cities was presented to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

"The objective of the study was to prepare hybrid model and utilise it for preparing and testing short term and long terms strategies/interventions to remove traffic congestion in Delhi," Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

The scope of the model can be extended to the entire Delhi NCR region and similar models can be built for other major metropolitan cities of India.

This model is also useful in understanding the impact assessments of various upcoming infrastructure projects like, roads, flyovers, underpasses and other rapid transit projects, the statement said.

The report was prepared by a JV between Medulla Soft Technologies Private Limited-Transport Simulation Systems, Spain.

The study, aimed at creating one of the most dynamic traffic models of the world with extremely high traffic density and more than 900 intersections, was awarded through Indian Academy of Highway Engineers - a subsidiary of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

This model can help replace various traffic feasibility studies, demand assessments for individual projects etc, the government said.

The model can be updated every two years with relevant traffic data so as to make it useful over the next coming years.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 02:22 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #Hybrid Simulation #India #NCR

