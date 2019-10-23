Huzurnagar bypoll: Counting of votes on October 24

The counting of votes polled in the by-election to Huzurnagar Assembly constituency in Telangana would be taken up on Thursday.

The administration has made elaborate arrangements for the counting to be held at Agriculture Market Committee Godown at Suryapet. The polling held on October 21 was incident-free and a good 84.76 per cent electors turned up for voting.

The bypoll, the first after last year's assembly elections in the state, has been necessitated due to the resignation of state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy following his election to Lok Sabha.

His wife N Padmavati, a former MLA, is the Congress candidate, while TRS has again fielded S Saidi Reddy, who lost to the PCC president in the Assembly polls. Kota Rama Rao, a medical doctor, and Chava Kiranmayi are the candidates of BJP and TDP respectively.

Though 28 candidates are in the fray, the contest is among the candidates of ruling TRS, Congress, BJP and TDP. TRS enjoys a massive majority in the assembly having a strength of 100 in the 120-member House.

Yet, the Huzurnagar bypoll is crucial for TRS to reaffirm its dominance in state politics after the party had suffered an unexpected setback in the Lok Sabha polls. Amid expectations that it would sweep the polls, the party ended up with only 12 of the 19 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

BJP, which could win only one seat in the assembly elections in December last, made impressive gains, netting four Lok Sabha seats. Congress, which suffered a shock defeat in the assembly polls, recovered and won three seats in the Parliament elections.