Hurriyat Conference bats for Indo-Pak dialogue to resolve Kashmir issue

The moderate Hurriyat Conference today said India and Pakistan should shun the confrontational approach and start a sustained dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue.

In a statement issued here after a meeting of the Hurriyat leaders presided by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the separatist amalgam expressed serious concern over the growing escalation between India and Pakistan on the borders.

"The participants stressed upon the two nations to shun the confrontational approach and instead, start a sustained dialogue to resolve the root cause of the tension which is the Kashmir dispute," a Hurriyat spokesman said in the statement. He added that the Hurriyat leaders expressed great distress at the killing of five members of a family in cross-border shelling in the Mendhar area of Jammu region.