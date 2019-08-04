App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2019 02:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

HURL's fertiliser projects on track, production likely in 2021

With a total estimated cost of around Rs 22,000 crore, the three ammonia-urea plants of 1.27 million metric tonne per annum (mmtpa) capacity each, are being set up at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, Sindri in Jharkhand and Barauni in Bihar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The installation process of three natural gas-based fertiliser plants by Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL), a joint venture (JV)company of five PSUs, is on track and commercial production is expected to commence in 2021.

With a total estimated cost of around Rs 22,000 crore, the three ammonia-urea plants of 1.27 million metric tonne per annum (mmtpa) capacity each, are being set up at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, Sindri in Jharkhand and Barauni in Bihar.

In view of reviving closed fertiliser plants, the HURL comprising NTPC, Coal India, Indian Oil Corporation, Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd (FCIL)and Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Ltd (HFCL), was set up.

Close

State Bank of India is the lead lender for financing the consortium and the three projects are financed by a debt- equity ratio of 75:25.

related news

"Currently, construction works of all three projects are on track and the urea production is expected to commence at the beginning of 2021," Coal India said in its latest annual report.

Coal India, which holds 29.67 percent stake in the JV, will pump in about Rs 1600 crore. Two other PSUs, NTPC and IOCL, also hold 29.67 percent stake each while FCIL and HFCL collectively have 10.99 percent share in the special purpose vehicle(SPV).

The turnkey contracts for the execution of the projects have already been awarded, sources said.

In addition to three projects, a 1.27 mmtpa plant is coming up by the end of 2019 at Ramagundam in Telangana, one of the five closed units of the FCIL and HFCL, which are being revived through greenfield investments involving newly-created public sector joint ventures.

Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd is a JV of National Fertilizers Ltd, Engineers India and FCIL.

Meanwhile, Coal India is planning to spend Rs 10,000 crore as capital expenditure for current fiscal.

Besides reviving the fertiliser plants, the coal behemoth also plans to invest a substantial amount in various projects such as solar power, acquiring coking coal assets in Australia and Canada, coal gasification, coal-bed methane, rail wagon procurement during the fiscal 2019-20.

CIL had said it would spend Rs 700 crore for procuring rail wagons.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 4, 2019 01:58 pm

tags #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.