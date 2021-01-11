MARKET NEWS

Hundreds start digging riverbed to find gold in Madhya Pradesh

The rumour about some fishermen found some gold and silver coins near Parvati river in Rajgarh spread like a wildfire.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2021 / 11:24 AM IST
People are thronging in Rajgarh district to dig mud in Parvati river in search of gold and silver coins. (Image: ANI)

People are thronging in Rajgarh district to dig mud in Parvati river in search of gold and silver coins. (Image: ANI)


Hundreds of villagers in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district have been digging at a riverbed to find gold and silver coins.

Around eight days ago, a rumour spread like a wildfire about some fishermen founding some coins near Parvati river at Rajgarh. After this, people are thronging at the site to dig mud in search of gold and silver coins, reported news agency ANI.

"Eight days back, some fishermen found some coins here. Since then, people are coming here," a local told the news agency.

Digging and searching operations by locals has crossed over five days now. However, no one has yielded any gold yet.

Meanwhile, police officials have debunked the rumours. They have clearly said that no such coins were ever found in the area.

A similar incident happened in Karnataka’s Bengaluru in October 2020 when hundreds of people started digging around Anekal to find gold after a rumour claiming the yellow metal was raining in the region.
