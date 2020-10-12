172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|hundreds-start-digging-in-bengaluru-town-following-rumours-of-gold-raining-from-the-skies-5951051.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hundreds start digging in Bengaluru town following rumours of gold raining from the skies: Report

A couple of days ago, the rumour reportedly spread like wildfire about gold coins pouring from the sky during rainfall near Anekal’s at around 4 pm

Moneycontrol News

In a one-of-its-kind incident, hundreds of people in Karnataka’s Bengaluru started digging around Anekal to find gold after a rumour claiming the yellow metal was raining in the region.

A couple of days ago, the rumour spread like wildfire about gold coins pouring from the sky during rainfall near Anekal’s Begalur police quarters at around 4 pm, reported Asianet News.

Believing the rumour, residents gathered near the area in hundreds of numbers amid the COVID-19 pandemic and started searching for the gold coins, said the report. Very few of them were wearing face masks.

Close

People started digging at the roadside to find the gold coins, which they believed fell on earth along with the rain, it said.

According to the report, some of the residents even claimed to have found the gold in digging, the report stated. They showed small pieces of yellow metal and said they were gold, as per the report.

The locals believed that the gold coins were from ancient times, the report said, adding that they believed that the coins belonged to the rulers of the place.

Getting the information, local police arrived at the spot and seized the gold for inspection.
First Published on Oct 12, 2020 09:33 am

tags #Gold #India #Karnataka

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.