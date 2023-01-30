English
    Hundreds join Sonam Wangchuk on final day of his 5-day hunger strike on issues of Ladakh

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 06:29 PM IST

    Hundreds of people on Monday joined education reformist Sonam Wangchuk on the final day of his five-day hunger strike here in support of the demand for various safeguards for Ladakh, including extension of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to the Union territory.

    Prominent among those who joined Wangchuk, an engineer whose life inspired a character in Bollywood blockbuster "3 Idiots", were leaders of the Leh Apex Body of Peoples Movement for Sixth Schedule and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).

    The apex body and KDA, a separate amalgam of socio-religious, political and youth organisations, are jointly spearheading a campaign to press for their four-point demands which include full statehood and safeguards under the Sixth Schedule to the region.

    "Today is the last day of my symbolic carbon neutral climatic fast and I am thankful to the people for joining me. The fast was an attempt to invite the attention of Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) so that our leaders can brief him about their concerns and demands," Wangchuk told reporters at Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL) campus.