'Hunar Haat' playing key role in making 'Vocal for Local' campaign a mass movement: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

'Hunar Haat', the Minority Affairs Ministry's flagship initiative to encourage master artisans, is playing a "phenomenal" role in making "Vocal for Local" campaign a mass movement, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Saturday.

Addressing media persons at the 'Hunar Haat' being held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, the Minority Affairs Minister said more than 12 lakh people have visited the 'Hunar Haat' which opened on February 20.

The number of visitors is likely to go over 16 lakh in the next two days. The 'Hunar Haat' will be concluding on March 1, 2021.

The 10-day 'Hunar Haat' was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Several ministers, MPs, senior government officials, various diplomats, industrialists have come here to encourage the artisans and craftsmen, Naqvi said.

He said the ministry's flagship initiative has become a "proud promoter" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Vocal for Local" campaign with people purchasing handmade products of indigenous artisans and craftsmen worth crores of rupees.

More than 600 artisans and craftsmen from more than 31 States and UTs are participating in the 'Hunar Haat' in New Delhi.

Artisans and craftsmen from states and UTs such as Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, are participating in the 'Hunar Haat' here for the display and sale of their products.

Naqvi said exquisite indigenous handmade products such as Applique work, jute-cane, brass products, wooden and clay toys, Ajrakh block print, blue art pottery, pashmina shawl, Khadi products, Banarasi Silk, Lac bangles, Rajasthani jewellery, Phulkari, Khurja pottery are available for sale and display at the 'Haat'.

The visitors also enjoyed traditional delicacies from every region of the country at 'Bawarchikhana' section, Naqvi said.

Different cultural and musical programmes were performed at he 'Haat' here by renowned artists of the country such as Shri Vinod Rathore, Nizami Brothers and Sudesh Bhonsle.

The 'Hunar Haat' has provided employment and employment opportunities to more than 5,30,000 artisans, craftsmen and artists, Naqvi said.

The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs will provide employment and employment opportunities to 7,50,000 artisans and craftsmen through 75 'Hunar Haat' which will be organised by completion of 75 years of the country's independence in 2022.

The next 'Hunar Haat' will be organised in Bhopal (March 12-21); Goa (March 25-April 4); Kota (April 9-18). 'Hunar Haat' will also be organised in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Jaipur, Patna, Prayagraj, Ranchi, Jammu and Kashmir, among other places, this year.

Naqvi said 'Hunar Haat' is available on virtual and online platform http://hunarhaat.org and on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) Portal where the people can buy products of indigenous artisans and craftsmen.