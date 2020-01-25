App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2020 12:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Human rights groups to hold rallies against CAA on Jan 26 in US

In Washington DC, the coalition will hold a rally from the premises near the Indian Embassy to the White House.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

A coalition of various human rights and civil rights groups has said it will hold protest rallies in several cities in the US on January 26, demanding repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In Washington DC, the coalition will hold a rally from the premises near the Indian Embassy to the White House.

The group, mostly comprising Indian Americans, would also hold protest rallies in front of the Indian Consulates in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta and Houston.

Close

"We demand that the Govt. of India immediately move Parliament to repeal CAA and immediately terminate its plans for an NPR and NRC," the group said in a statement.

related news

Meanwhile, the Indian-American Muslim Council, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, Emgage Action, and Hindus for Human Rights on Friday announced to hold a Congressional briefing on the CAA at the US capitol on January 27.

At the briefing, a panel of top experts from the US and India - including from the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch - will offer detailed analysis and perspective on CAA, organisers said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 25, 2020 12:41 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.