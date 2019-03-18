‘Human mind can overcome any disease’: Manohar Parrikar practised what he preached



Human mind can overcome any disease. #WorldCancerDay

— Manohar Parrikar (@manoharparrikar) February 4, 2019

About a month before his demise, the Chief Minister of Goa, ailing and frail, spread a message on the power of an indomitable spirit. Manohar Parrikar had tweeted early in February: “Human mind can overcome any disease." He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi when he tweeted this.

Forty-one days after the tweet, Parrikar died on Sunday evening in Panaji; his wife Medha Parrikar also battled cancer before passing away in 2001.

And he did not just say it; the man practiced what he preached. Proving to the world time and again, that no disease can bring him down and keep him away from deliberating on his duties, Parrikar, on several occasions, battled all odds to turn up at work, even after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

His resolve to work for the betterment of his home turf helped him battle one of the deadliest diseases in the world. In the months preceding his unfortunate demise, Parrikar took on his administrative duties with a feeble frame and a feeding tube through his nose, setting an example for his successors.

The former defence minister had been making rounds to hospitals in Mumbai, Delhi, and the US since the beginning last year. Notably, it was during his tenure as the Defence Minister that the surgical strikes were conducted by the Indian Army.

On January 30, Manohar Parrikar presented the Goa Budget. At the budget speech he said: “Today, once again I promise that I will serve Goa with sincerity, integrity, and dedication until my last breath.”

The braveheart said at the speech: "There is a josh, that is too high and I'm fully in hosh."

In a previous public appearance on January 27, 2019, Parrikar came to inaugurate a signature bridge constructed over Mandovi river in Panaji, with a tube in his nose.

After a hiatus of a few months due to the illness, he reached the chief minister's office on January 2 this year and left the world baffled and in awe of his inspiring principled life.

Cutting across parties, politicians have lauded him for his commendable efforts and undying spirit.