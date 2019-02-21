App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 01:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

"Hum Aapke Hain Koun" Producer Raj Kumar Barjatya passes away

Raj Kumar Barjatya is survived by his wife Sudha Barjatya and son Sooraj Barjatya.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Raj Kumar Barjatya, the father of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya and producer of films such as "Hum Aapke Hain Koun", "Hum Saath-Saath Hain" and "Vivaah", passed away on February 21 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The 75-year-old breathed his last at Sir H. N Reliance Foundation, an official from Rajshri productions told PTI.

The official Twitter of the banner also confirmed the death of Raj Kumar Barjatya.

"It is with profound grief that we mourn the loss of Raj Kumar Barjatya, father of Sooraj Barjatya. May his soul Rest In Peace," read the tweet from the banner.

Raj Kumar Barjatya is survived by his wife Sudha Barjatya and son Sooraj Barjatya. He worked in the industry as a producer and mostly backed films which were directed by his son Sooraj.

The banner was founded by Raj Kumar Barjatya's father Tarachand Barjatya. The production house has backed many critically-acclaimed films such as "Dosti", "Tapasya ", "Saaransh" and others.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 01:18 pm

tags #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.