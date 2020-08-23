Huge amount of explosives seized from suspected ISIS operative’s residence in UP

The accused has been remanded to eight days in police custody

A huge amount of explosives, including an explosive jacket, has been recovered from the house of the suspected ISIS operative, who arrested in Delhi, in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur on August 23, news agency ANI reported.

The news report quoted sources as claiming that the jacket was allegedly prepared for a fidayeen attack.

On August 22, the Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested the ISIS operative carrying two pressure cooker IEDs after a brief exchange of fire, and averted a major terror strike in the national capital.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Mohd Mustakim Khan (36) aka Abu Yusuf Khan aka Yusuf Khan, a resident of village Badhiyaa Bhaisaahi, Utraula in Uttar Pradesh.

Khan had planned to carry out a "lone wolf" strike at a heavy footfall area in the national capital, said PS Kushwah, DCP (Special Cell).

He had been under watch for over a year, and was nabbed around 11 pm on August 21 night after a brief exchange of fire on the section of the Ridge Road between Dhaula Kuan and Karol Bagh. He was on a motorcycle.

The two IEDs seized from him were "fully ready" and just needed to be activated with a timer, the police said.

A bomb disposal team of the National Security Guard (NSG) reached the spot along with a robot to help pick up a bomb and a TCV (total containment vessel) vehicle used to defuse a bomb in a controlled environment.

Khan, who was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was remanded to eight days in police custody and taken to different places in Uttar Pradesh, including Balrampur, for further investigation, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies)