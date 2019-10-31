HUA notifies regulations to give ownership rights to residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has notified regulations to confer ownership rights to residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, setting a two-year deadline for the DDA to identify more such eligible colonies.

Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet approved a proposal to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

The ministry on Tuesday notified the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Regulations, 2019 that fixes charges to be paid and the procedures to be followed by the residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies for ownership rights.

"I am happy that the notification for conferring ownership/transfer/mortgage rights to nearly 40 lakh residents of 1731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi has been issued in the Gazette of India. This will pave the way for further action," ministry Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra tweeted.

The Centre had in 2015 increased the cut-off dates for these colonies to be considered for ownership rights from 2008.

The identification of the eligible colonies that were in existence on June 1, 2014, and had 50 per cent occupancy on January 1, 2015, would be completed in the next two years by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) from the date of the notification, according to the notification.

It stated that rates will be charged for the process. These rates would be applicable for a year, after which an annual eight per cent interest would be charged for late payment, the notification read.