App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 03:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

HUA Ministry suspects its info 'compromised', asks officials to follow online security guidelines

In its written communication to all officials and subordinated offices, the HUA Ministry said some malware and vulnerable issues have come to the notice where security of information appear to be "compromised".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Suspecting its information being "compromised", the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has asked its officials to strictly follow the IT Ministry's online security advisory, which includes avoiding surfing of "inappropriate websites" and use of personal USBs in office computer.

Last week, the government informed Parliament that over two dozen websites of central ministries, departments and state governments were hacked till May this year, as per information by Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).

In its written communication to all officials and subordinated offices, the HUA Ministry said some malware and vulnerable issues have come to the notice where security of information appear to be "compromised".

Close

It has also attached "Do's and Don'ts" advisory received from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology along with written communication issued on June 25.

related news

"All the officers/personnel/users of this ministry are to strictly adhered to Do's and Don'ts so that any malware and vulnerable issues may not damage the systems," the HUA Ministry stated.

According to the advisory on 'Information Security Awareness - Do's and Don'ts", officials have been asked not to surf inappropriate websites that they are not fully aware of, just out of sheer curiosity.

It has also asked them not to use personal USBs or other devices in office computer without permission from the IT department and access sensitive information from a non-secure computer.

"Be aware of surroundings when printing, copying, faxing or discussing sensitive information. Stay alert and report suspicious activity to CISO (Chief Information Security Officer) of your department," It also stated.

It asked that officers should not use personal email address for accessing personal social media accounts.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 03:48 pm

tags #HUA Ministry #India #IT Ministry #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.