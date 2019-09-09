HUA Ministry seeks MEA's intervention in getting projects for CPWD in foreign countries

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has sought intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs for availing expertise of the CPWD by foreign countries, saying it will not only benefit the "needy countries" but also enhance India's image in the globe.

HUA Joint Secretary Ved Prakash has written to MEA Additional Secretary Manoj K Bharti, saying the CPWD has successfully carried out government of lndia-aided projects in various foreign countries like Nepal, Mauritius, Afghanistan.

Prakash said the central government's prime construction agency CPWD, which comes under the HUA Ministry, has also constructed embassies for the Indian government in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Zambia, among others.

"ln the recent past, it has constructed Afghan Parliament Building and Chancery Building in Kabul and presently working on projects in South Sudan, Nepal and Myanmar entrusted by the Ministry of External Affairs," it stated.

He said CPWD is keen to be associated with the respective agencies of other countries under the aegis of the MEA in execution of their projects, exchange of knowledge, capacity building, use of new technologies and innovations rendering advice on technical matters and other related matters.

To facilitate the same, the CPWD will sign memorandum of understanding (MoUs) with respective agencies of the foreign countries, the officer said in the letter.

"I therefore request and seek the intervention of Ministry of External Affairs for availing the expertise of CPWD by the foreign countries, which will not only benefit to the needy countries but also enhance the image of our country in the globe," Prakash said.

The CPWD is the central government's largest construction agency and it carries out several development projects of the Centre and a number of state governments.