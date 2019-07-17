PMJDY - Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana Online

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna or PMJDY is popular because it gives every citizen of India – even those without proper documentation – the chance to be financially included.

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna, more popularly known by its acronym PMJDY was launched by the Government of India in 2014 to financially include every individual in the country - even those without a bank account. Through PMJDY, its beneficiaries can have access to financial services such as savings and deposit accounts, remittance, credit, insurance, as well as pension. What's more, all these services are affordable to all.

What are the features of the PMJDY?

PMJDY has several features for its beneficiaries. These are some of them

Insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh:

Passbook and cheque book:

Direct benefit transfers:

Benefits of PMJDY

Insurance benefit:

Loan benefits:

Mobile banking:

Am I eligible to open a PMJDY account?

This means that account holders need not have a minimum balance in their accounts. Most bank savings accounts have a minimum balance that ranges from anything between Rs 500 and Rs 5,000, depending on the bank. However, bank accounts under PMJDY are zero-balance accounts.If you have a bank account under the PMJDY scheme, then you automatically receive a RuPay debit card. Apart from regular transactions, the RuPay card also gives you an insurance cover. This cover changes depending on the bank from where you have opened the PMJDY account.As PMJDY are like any other bank account with additional features, you will be given a passbook and a cheque book. However, some banks charge a nominal sum for these featuresIn case you have linked your Aadhaar card with your bank account, then you can avail government subsidies by electronic transfers directly into your account.Here are some of the benefits if you have a PMJDY bank accountIf you have a bank account under the PMJDY, then you automatically get an accidental life insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh. You also get a life cover of Rs 30,000, which will be paid to your family after your time (terms and conditions apply)You can avail an overdraft facility of up to Rs 5,000. Do not that this amount is available against one account per household i.e. you will have to give the details of all your family members, including whether they have a PMJDY account. While Rs 5,000 seems a small amount, it can help those below poverty line.A PMJDY account will enable you to conduct online transactions across India.

Following are the factors that deem you eligible for the PMJDY scheme

- You have to be an Indian national to open this account

- In case you are a minor, you have to be at least 10 years old. A guardian will manage your account till you turn 18. Along with the account, you will be given an ATM card.

- In case you do not have valid documentation to prove that you are an Indian citizen, you can apply for the PMJDY. Following your application, the bank will conduct a background research. In case you are categorized as a 'low risk' individual, then you are deemed eligible for the PMJDY Scheme

- In case you submit a document signed by a gazette officer, then you may be deemed eligible

- In case you have an existing bank account, then you can convert it into a PMJDY account. However, in this case, there are terms and conditions.

What documents would I need to submit for a PMJDY account?



Proof of identity: Passport, driver’s licence, PAN Card, Voter ID, Aadhaar Card



Proof of address: Passport, driver’s licence, PAN Card, Voter ID, Aadhaar Card, utility bill, ration card



Any other document as notified by the Government of India in consultation with the Regulator





Identity card with applicant’s photograph. This identity card, however, has to be issued by a central or state government department, regulatory authority, public sector undertakings, scheduled commercial banks, and public financial institutions



A official letter issued by a gazette officer with an attested photograph of the to-be account holder



In case you have changed your address, these are the documents you need to submit





Two passport sized photographs



New address proof



Proof of identity



Like all bank accounts, the PMJDY account has a set of documents that need to be submittedIn addition, the following documents, too, can be submitted to open the PMJDY account. These documents will be deemed official provided they meet the following criteria. The additional documents include:

In case you do not have a valid residential address, you need to submit a valid identity proof issued by the Government of India

How do you open a PMJDY account?

You need to visit the bank to get the form or you can download it from here

Once you download the form, you have to do the following

- On the top right-hand side, place your passport photograph and sign across it

- The initial section is for official use; you need to go the Applicant Details section

- Here, enter your full name

- Mention your gender

- Mention your father/husband name

- Enter your address and pin code

- Enter your contact details

- Enter your date of birth

- Enter your Aadhaar details

- Enter your PAN Card details

- In case you are BPL, enter the MNREGA Job Card number

- Mention your occupation

- Mention your annual income

- Mention the number of dependents in your family

- Mention your assets

- Enter the bank details of your family members

- In case you're a farmer, mention if you're eligible for a Kisan Credit Card

- Sign the form

- Mention who you wish to nominate with their details

- Get the nominee's signature

Once the form is filled up, attach all the necessary documentation that we mentioned above and submit it to the bank where you want to open a PMJDY account.

List of banks providing PMJDY

Public Sector Banks

- Allahabad Bank

- Andhra Bank

- Bank of Baroda (now merged with Dena and Vijaya Bank)

- Bank of India

- Bank of Maharashtra

- Bharatiya Mahila Bank

- Canara Bank

- Central Bank of India

- Corporation Bank

- IDBI Bank

- Indian Bank

- Oriental Bank of Commerce

- Punjab National Bank

- Punjab and Sindh Bank

- State Bank of India

- Syndicate Bank

- Union Bank

Private sector banks

- Axis Bank

- Dhanlaxmi Bank

- Federal Bank

- HDFC Bank

- ICICI Bank

- IndusInd Bank

- Kotak Mahindra Bank

- YES Bank

FAQs

How is PMJDY different from Swabhiman, the earlier financial inclusion plan?

PMJDY focuses on covering households, while Swabhiman focused on covering of villages. PMJDY also focuses on both rural and urban areas

Can I open a joint account in PMJDY

Can someone under Below Poverty Line apply for PMJDY?

Can I get my PMJDY account transferred to other City / State upon my transfer posting to other states?

Yes. This is possibleYes, but the branch manager will have to provide all related risks to the soon-to-be account holder, including RuPay debit card phishing.The PMJDY account can easily be transferred to any branch of the bank in any city/town as per the request of the account holder