July 25, 2022 / 06:07 PM IST

CM Mamata Banerjee addresses the media on minister Partha Chatterjee's arrest by ED

A verdict should be given based on the truth, within a given time frame. If someone is found guilty, I do not mind if they are punished with life imprisonment: West Bengal CM & TMC leader Mamata Banerjee

If someone has been involved in wrong activities, none of us will interfere no matter how harsh a verdict they face. We will not support them: West Bengal CM & TMC leader Mamata Banerjee