Hybrid Funds: Get complete guide on Hybrid Mutual Fund

A mutual fund is a common investment alternative because it offers access to a wide asset portfolio. Some of the mutual funds also yield greater yields than standard investments. A mutual fund is run professionally by a fund manager who takes all choices according to the investor's investment objectives.

On the basis of the type of underlying asset in which investment is made, there are three types of mutual funds: equity funds, debt funds, and hybrid funds. Hybrid funds invest in equity and fixed income securities. These plans are aimed at providing growth as well as periodic revenue. For investors searching for moderate growth, this is an excellent alternative. Typically, the equity-to-debt allocation is in a proportion of 40:60. However, as equity tools are components of the investment portfolio, these funds are susceptible to market volatility.

How do hybrid funds work?

Hybrid bonds are a safe investment avenue. The objective of hybrid assets is to accomplish long-term growth and generate short-term revenue through a balanced portfolio. The fund manager allocates your investment amount depending on the fund's investment goal to different ratios of equity and debt. The fund manager can buy/sell securities in order to benefit from market movements.

There are various types of hybrid funds on the basis of asset allocation. These include equity-oriented hybrid funds, debt-oriented hybrid funds, and balanced hybrid funds. The asset allocation ratio works differently for different funds and that’s what decides the ultimate nature of the fund.

Features and benefits of hybrid funds

Here are the key features of hybrid funds you should know:

Lower volatility: Equity funds are extremely volatile and their performance is completely dependent on the market. Holding a pure equity instrument can set panic among the unitholders when the markets are not doing well. Having a debt element gives hybrid mutual funds some flexibility, and fund manager are prepared to manage redemptions better, providing stable yields for the unitholders.

Diversification of assets: A hybrid fund provides a diversification advantage to the investors as it incorporates both equity and debt. The debt element in these types of hybrid mutual funds guarantees stabilization when stock rates fall. Thus, when markets are not doing well, these schemes still fetch you gains.

Suited for first-time investors: Hybrid funds work really well for first-time investors. These investors do not have the risk appetite to invest in a pure equity instrument. A hybrid fund allows them to gain exposure to equity. However, every investor should be prepared for the inherent risks associated with equity instruments.

Higher returns: There have been instances where hybrid funds have outperformed equity funds. As per the past performance of hybrid funds, the returns generated have been higher than large-cap funds. This is indeed great as equity investments need a certain investment horizon and ability to handle risk.

Lower expenses: Hybrid funds invest in a fixed proportion of equity and debt instruments. Due to the inherent stability of debt instruments, hybrid funds do not require active management. This means that the operating expenses of hybrid funds are not high. As a result, the expense ratios are on the lower side.

The perfect balance: Hybrid funds bring in a nice balance between risk and returns. As the investment is done in both equity and debt instruments, the investors are never going to be in a situation where no returns are gained. Investors can also decide on the kind of a mix between equity and debt instruments which is suited for their needs.

Types of hybrid funds

As the name indicates, hybrid funds refer to mutual funds that consist of a combination of two or different categories of assets equity and debt. Investors of a hybrid fund can benefit from both the asset classes as the investment is made in two asset categories. Hybrid funds offer great diversification of portfolio and moderate returns. So how do you know if hybrid fund is the right investment avenue for you? Investment in hybrid mutual funds depends upon investors' risk appetite and investment goals. Hybrid funds work very well for a medium-term investment horizon, and especially for those who are new to the mutual funds market.

The tax treatment of hybrid funds is also important: the equity component of hybrid funds is taxed like equity funds. Long-term capital gains over Rs 1 lakh on equity component are taxed at the rate of 10%, whereas short-term capital gains (STCG) on equity component are taxed at the rate of 15%.

The debt component of hybrid funds is taxable as any other debt fund. The tax is payable by the investor as per the income tax slab. LTCG arising from the debt instruments is taxed at 20% after indexation and 10% without the benefit of indexation.

Here are the types of hybrid funds you should know about:



Dynamic Asset Allocation: These funds are also known as balance advantage fund. It is an open-ended plan with the option to invest in either equity or debt between 0 percent -100 percent. This kind of fund aims at selling equity under overvalued market conditions and moving into debt. It improves its exposure to equity in undervalued economies and decreases the exposure to debt.

Multi-Asset Allocation Fund: This is an open-ended hybrid system that invests in at least three asset groups (overseas bonds are not regarded as a distinct asset category) with a minimum distribution of at least 10 percent for each of the three asset groups–typically equity, debt, and gold. By diversifying investments across asset groups, this sort of fund will reduce the risk of the unitholders.

Arbitrage Fund: An open-ended system that invests in equity and equity-related tools which have a possibility of arbitrage possibilities as at least 65 percent investment is in equity. This framework guarantees that, while maintaining a much lower risk than equity funds, the fund is classified as equity for tax reasons. This sort of fund provides a comparable return to liquid assets. By purchasing and selling securities in various markets, these funds can create cash.

Equity Savings Fund: An open hybrid system that invests in equity, arbitrage, and debt funds. This sort of fund utilizes derivatives to reduce the risk while retaining at least 65% of its investments in equity. It also invests in debt instruments at least 10 percent. This fund is presented with mild risk owing to its exposure to both debt and equity instruments.

Conservative funds : this type of hybrid fund invests predominantly in debt instruments. In particular, a conservative hybrid fund can invest in debt tools between 75%-90% of its complete resources. It can invest the remaining 25%-10% of the investment money in equity-related instruments. Since this fund invests most of its wealth in debt instruments, hybrid funds have a comparatively smaller risk.

Balanced Fund : An open-ended hybrid scheme which invests 40%-60% of its total investment corpus in equity and equity-related instruments. The remaining 60%-40% in debt instruments. No arbitrage is permitted in this fund.

Aggressive Fund : An open-ended hybrid system that invests primarily in instruments related to equity. At least 65%-80% of its investment corpus is invested in equity instruments. A smaller portion is invested in debt instruments. This fund has the flexibility to include exposure to arbitrage.

Debt-oriented balanced funds: The debt component is the larger part of this fund. The investment is usually made in fixed-income securities such as government securities, debentures, bonds, treasury bills, etc. In these funds, 60% of the assets belong to the debt component. It is a good option for someone who does not want too much exposure to equity and lower the risk factor.



How to invest in a hybrid fund?

Investors can invest directly or contact mutual fund agents for the necessary application forms that are needed. Investors must ensure that they invest through the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) registered distributors and that the distributor has a valid AMFI Registration Number (ARN).

Investors can also invest in index funds directly without a distributor. For investments through the direct plan, the investor needs a financial adviser but does not have to pay any commissions to the distributors. This maximizes the returns as there is no commission paid.

Investors also have the option to invest directly with the mutual fund either by visiting the mutual fund branch or online through mutual fund website. Forms can be deposited with mutual funds through the agents and distributors who provide such services.



a) Nature of scheme – whether the aim is to create wealth or provide regular income in an indicative time horizon (short/ medium/ long term).

b) A brief about the investment objective (in a single line sentence) followed by kind of product in which investor is investing (equity/debt).

c) Level of risk depicted by a pictorial meter as under:





Low - principal at low risk



Moderately Low - principal at moderately low risk



Moderate - principal at moderate risk



Moderately High - principal at moderately high risk



High - principal at high risk



Before making an investment, the investor should take into account the track record of the index fund. As per SEBI regulations, all the mutual funds are required to label their schemes on the following parameters:

An investor should take into account the product labelling before investing in index funds.

Who should invest in hybrid funds?

Hybrid funds are a great option for first-time investors. These investors have a limited investment amount and a very low-risk appetite. This means that these investors do not do well with investments in pure equity instruments. Therefore, a combination of debt and equity works best. Investors who do not have the necessary experience or expertise to do their asset allocation and are confident to go ahead with fixed allocation can look at hybrid funds as an investment option. Like all mutual fund investments, an investor has to take into account several factors such as investment objective, risk profile, the performance of the funds, alignment of investment objectives with the objectives of the fund, average returns, etc. before making any investment decision.

FAQs

I have invested in a debt mutual fund scheme. Can I change the nature of the scheme from debt to equity?

It is possible to change the nature of the scheme. However, SEBI has laid down certain regulations which need to be complied with for affecting such a change:

Any changes in the fundamental attributes of the scheme such as the structure, investment pattern, etc., can be changed only when written communication is sent to each unitholder and an advertisement is given in one English daily newspaper having nationwide circulation. The information should also be published in a newspaper published in the language of the region where the head office of the mutual fund is situated. In case the unitholders do not want to continue with the scheme, they have the option of exiting the present scheme at prevailing NAV without bearing exit load.

How can I know where the mutual fund scheme has invested the investment money?

As per SEBI regulations, every mutual fund has the obligation to disclose full portfolios of all of their schemes on a monthly basis on their website. Portfolio disclosure on a half-yearly basis is published in the newspapers. The fund house can also send the disclosure of half-yearly portfolios to their unitholders.

Out of the various types of mutual funds, which is the best one to invest in?

There is no size fits all approach to investment decisions. The investor should take into account the specific needs and the investment objectives before deciding. Information about various types of mutual funds is available online and in the offer document. It is advisable to read them carefully.

What is the difference between the NAV of a mutual fund and share price?

The share price represents the value of equity of a company as quoted on the stock exchange. The demand-supply and company’s projected performance has a bearing on the share price. This is why the market value and book value of shares matter. Book value represents the value of the company according to its balance sheet. On the other hand, market value is the value of a stock or a bond, based on the traded prices in the financial markets. That’s why the stock market price of a share is different from its book value.

However, in the case of a mutual fund, there is no market value for the mutual fund unit. Therefore, if the units of a mutual fund are purchased at its NAV, it is similar to purchasing it at its book value.

Do any liquid mutual funds provide guaranteed returns?

There are no guaranteed returns for any mutual fund investments. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risk. Therefore, it is important to read the offer document thoroughly to understand the risks of a mutual fund scheme.

Is there a time limit within which the proceeds of redemption of liquid funds are credited to the investor’s account?

Yes, it is usually done within 24 hours. In case of failure to credit the amount within the stipulated time period, the fund house is liable to pay interest as specified by SEBI from time to time for the period of delay. The delayed interest is 15% at present.