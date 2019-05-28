HSC Result 2019 to be declared by Maharashtra board (MSBSHSE): 5 things to know

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 (Class 12 Board Result) will be declared today at 1 pm on board website mahresult.nic.in.

The Maharashtra board (MSBSHSE) will declare Class 12th HSC Result at 1 pm today. The Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 will be made available at both the board's official website (mahresult.nic.in) as well as partner sites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Here are five things to know about Maharashtra HSC Result 2019.

- The results can be checked both online as well as via SMS. Click here to know how to check the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019.

- Results for all three streams, Arts, Science and Commerce will be declared.

- About 15 lakh students appear for the exams every year.

- Students who fail to succeed in the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 can opt for re-checking of their numbers by applying for re-evaluation. The date and procedure for revaluation will be announced by the Maharashtra board later.

- Last year, results were declared on May 30, with about 12.52 lakh students passing out of the 14.16 lakh students appeared (pass percentage: 88.41%).