you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 NOT declared yet, out at 1 pm on mahresult.nic.in

MSBSHSE HSC Result 2019 (Class 12 Board Result) will be declared today at 1 pm on mahresult.nic.in.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) will declare Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 for Class 12 today at 1 pm.

The Maharashtra Board conducted a press conference a while back announcing statistics for the HSC Result 2019 but results will only be declared at 1 pm.

Here are the stats for the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019:

Pass percentage:

Total Candidates - 14,21,936
Passing  % - 85.88%
Girls - 90.25%

Boys - 82.40%

This is slightly lower than last year.

Stream-wise pass percentage

Science - 92.04%
Arts - 76.28 %

Commerce - 88.28%

The MSBSHSE HSC Result 2019 will be put up on official results website mahresult.nic.in, results.maharashtraeducation.com or Maha board result partner website examresults.net.

Maharashtra HSC result 2019 date was declared by MSBSHSE on May 27.

Results will be declared for all three streams: Arts, Science and Commerce. About 15 lakhs students appeared for HSC 12th exams in the state.

Also read: HSC Result 2019 Maharashtra to be out: How to beat stress

How to check Maharashtra board HSC Result 2019:

- Log on to the Maharashtra Result web portal

- Click on the Maharashtra HSC Result March 2019 tab

- Enter your roll number and mother's name and click submit

- Take a printout for future reference

- You can also get your result Maharashtra 12th Result via SMS. Type MHHSC space (your seat number) and send it to 57766.

Also Read: 5 things to know about MSBSHSE HSC Result 2019

Maharashtra HSC exams 2019 were held between February 21 and March 20 this year.

There are a total of nine divisions in Maharashtra -- Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan -- as per examresults.net.

Last year, the results were announced on May 30.

The Maharashtra SSC Result (Class 10 Results 2019) will also be announced next week. The likely dates are between June 3-8.

Track Maharashtra HSC Board Class 12 Results Live here
First Published on May 28, 2019 12:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #video

