HSC Result 2019 Maharashtra declared: How to beat stress

The Maharashtra board (MSBSHSE) has declared Class 12th HSC Result at 1 pm today. The Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 has been made available at both the board's official website (mahresult.nic.in) as well as partner sites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

As the results season stays busy, here are a few tips on students should combat pre-examination stress and advice on how to deal with the outcome of the results – good or bad.

1. This is the start: Regardless of whether the results were up to your expectations or not, realise that this is only an important but small milestone in your career. If you did well, don’t become complacent. If you under-performed, you can always turn the ship around.

2. Avoid comparisons: A lot of anxiety students and parents face during results can be traced to peer pressure. This has become especially grueling now, when cut-throat competitions mean even a 0.1 percent could decide someone’s fate at the cutoffs. But learn to think beyond your peers: look at your results as an absolute assessment of how well you did, not relative.