HSC Result 2019 Maharashtra declared by MSBSHSE board: 5 key things to know

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 (Class 12 Board Result) will be declared today at 1 pm on board website mahresult.nic.in.

The Maharashtra board (MSBSHSE) has declared Class 12th HSC Result. The Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 is available at both the board's official website (mahresult.nic.in) as well as partner sites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Here are five things to know about Maharashtra HSC Result 2019.

- The results are available online as well as via SMS. Click here to know how to check the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019.

- 14,21,936 lakh students appeared for the exams and passing percentage was 85.88 percent. Last year, results were declared on May 30, with about 12.52 lakh students passing out of the 14.16 lakh students appeared (pass percentage: 88.41%).

- Passing percent for girls was 90.25 percent and for boys, it was 82.40 percent.

- The topper district was Konkan with 93.30 percent. Pune was at 87.8 percent

- The pass percentage for various streams> Science - 92.04 percent> Arts - 76.28 percent

> Commerce - 88.28 percent

Students who failed to succeed in the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 need not lose heart. They can opt for re-checking of their numbers by applying for re-evaluation. The date and procedure for revaluation will be announced by the Maharashtra board later.