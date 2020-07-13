HRD Ministry to meet state education secretaries, address UGC rules violation: Report

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HRD Ministry to meet state education secretaries, address UGC rules violation: Report

The meeting follows the announcement of cancellation of final year exams at colleges and universities by some states (in the light of covid disruptions), which goes against University Grants Commission rules

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Students (Representative Image: PTI)
Students (Representative Image: PTI)

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry is set to hold meetings with state education secretaries and health officials this week to chalk out protocols for final assessment of degree students amid disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes as some states cancelled college and university exams – which is against the University Grants Commissions’ (UGC) rules.

“A few states are not following protocol … they are ignoring that a degree without UGC approval does not mean anything. It’s there in the UGC Act, and it is binding. What they are doing is putting students’ future at risk and creating confusion," a government official told Mint.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

The UGC is the apex regulator of higher education in the country and has challenged states’ “unilateral decision to scrap exams against its directives.” The source added that states’ decisions will not stand against legal scrutiny.

“The UGC guidelines are mandatory and as of now there is no going back. When UGC sought feedback from states and experts before issuing the recent guidelines, close to 70 percent said exams will be beneficial and should be conducted," one official asserted.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

Among states, West Bengal and Delhi have declared that final exams for the year are cancelled due to COVID-19, choosing instead to rely on internal assessment or pass performance. Another four states, including Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu conveyed concerns about the mandatory rules to the Ministry, two other government officials told the paper.

In its directive on July 6, UGC said that exams are “crucial to ensure academic credibility, career opportunities and future progress of students.”

“The terminal semester(s) or final year(s) examinations be conducted by the universities and institutions by the end of September, 2020, in offline (pen and paper)/online/ blended (online + offline) mode," UGC said in its statement.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 11:44 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #education #exams #India #UGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.