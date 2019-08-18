App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2019 11:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

HRD ministry to launch programme to train over 42 lakh teachers across India on August 22

The MHRD will launch the world's biggest project for teacher training called NISHTHA, under which more than 42 lakh teachers will be trained, said Rina Ray, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) is going to launch the "world's biggest project" for teacher training on August 22 to train over 42 lakh teachers across the country, an official said on August 17.

"On August 22, the MHRD will launch the world's biggest project for teacher training called NISHTHA (National Initiative on School Teachers Head Holistic Advancement), under which more than 42 lakh teachers will be trained," Rina Ray, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, MHRD, said.

At an event organised, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, "India has traditionally been known for leadership in education and teacher preparation. For thousands of years, Indian teachers were considered as vishwa guru."

The achievements of the ancient Indian education system were legendary, he said, adding that schools were the foundation of any progressive nation and teachers were the powerhouse of the society, who molded and shaped the future of students to become productive citizens of tomorrow.

Ray said around 19,000 teacher-training institutes across the country were mapped and put on Google Earth.

"Users can go online not only to see the geographical location of these institutes around the country, but also to check their report cards and give their feedback," she added.

Yaduvendra Mathur, Special Secretary, NITI Aayog, was also present on the occasion.

"Teachers are the pillars of the society, but it is important to upgrade their skills and ensure that they are trained in the best way. This is only possible in collaboration with teacher education institutions, which play a key role in their actual transformation," he said.

First Published on Aug 18, 2019 11:25 am

