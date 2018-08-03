App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 09:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

HRD Ministry to grade states on quality of school education

According to sources, the grading parameters will include school infrastructure, number of teaching posts and vacancies against them, transparency in recruitment and promotion of teachers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The HRD Ministry has introduced a 70-point grading index to assess the quality of school education offered by states. According to sources, the grading parameters will include school infrastructure, number of teaching posts and vacancies against them, transparency in recruitment and promotion of teachers.

"The idea is not to rank the states but grade their performance as ranking may bring unhealthy competition. Grading will help motivate more states to adopt structural reforms in school education," a source in the ministry said.

The ministry is also planning to set up a Central Institute of Assessment (CIA) which will work with NCERT and the states on pedagogical interventions to improve the learning outcomes.
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 09:41 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.