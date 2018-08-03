HRD Ministry to grade states on quality of school education

The HRD Ministry has introduced a 70-point grading index to assess the quality of school education offered by states. According to sources, the grading parameters will include school infrastructure, number of teaching posts and vacancies against them, transparency in recruitment and promotion of teachers.

"The idea is not to rank the states but grade their performance as ranking may bring unhealthy competition. Grading will help motivate more states to adopt structural reforms in school education," a source in the ministry said.

The ministry is also planning to set up a Central Institute of Assessment (CIA) which will work with NCERT and the states on pedagogical interventions to improve the learning outcomes.