Last Updated : May 03, 2020 05:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

HRD ministry to announce fresh dates for JEE, NEET on May 5

The exams were postponed due to nationwide lockdown announced to contain the COVID-19 spread.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

In a relief for engineering and medical aspirants, the Ministry of Human Resource Development on May 3 said fresh dates for competitive exams --JEE and NEET -- will be announced on May 5. The exams were postponed due to nationwide lockdown announced to contain the COVID-19 spread.

"The fresh dates will be announced by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on May 5. This will put an end to uncertainty for the aspirants. The minister will also interact with students online the same day," a senior ministry official said.

While Joint Entrance Exam-Mains (JEE-MAINS) is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is conducted for medical colleges.

First Published on May 3, 2020 05:44 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #HRD Minister #India #JEE #NEET

