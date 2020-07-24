App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol Pro's Introductory subscription offer: 3 years @ Rs 1999. Use code PRO3YEAR
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 07:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

HRD Ministry sets up panel to form guidelines for more students studying in India

The committee headed by chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) is also supposed to recommend a mechanism to increase the intake in well-performing universities.

PTI
File image
File image

The HRD Ministry has set up a committee to form guidelines and suggest measures to ensure that more students study in India and there is a smooth transition for students returning from abroad due to COVID-19 situation, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Friday.

The committee headed by chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) is also supposed to recommend a mechanism to increase the intake in well-performing universities.

According to officials, mechanisms will be explored for starting multi-disciplinary and innovative programs, twinning and joint degree programs, cross-country designing of centres, facilitating online lectures by eminent faculty abroad, linkage between academia and industry, facilitate joint degree ventures and lateral entry to Indian higher education institutions.

Close

The committee will present its report within 15 days.

related news

"Due to the current COVID-19 situation, many students who wanted to pursue studies abroad have decided to stay back and pursue the studies in India. There are also rising number of Indian students returning to India with concern about completion of their studies," Nishank said at a session on "Stay in India and Study in India".

"We should make all efforts to look into the needs of both these categories of students. Initiatives needed to be taken to retain them by providing appropriate opportunities of education in premier institutions in India as well as concerns of students returning from abroad need to be addressed by supporting them to complete their programme here in India," he added.

The minister said that last year around 7.5 lakh students travelled abroad to pursue their studies and because of this valuable foreign exchange moved out of India as well as many bright students moved abroad.

"We should make all efforts to help bright students to pursue their education in India. Also, as per this government's manifesto we have to increase seat capacity by 50 per cent in all premier institutions by year 2024 and also Institutes of Eminence should be increased to 50 by 2024," he added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 07:00 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #education #HRD Ministry #India #Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank #University Grants Commission

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.