you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 07:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

HRD Ministry introduces Atal ranking for institutions to promote innovation

He made the announcement at the inauguration of an innovation cell at the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) in New Delhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

To promote a culture of innovation and research in higher education, the Union government has introduced Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARRIA), Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar announcement today.

He made the announcement at the inauguration of an innovation cell at the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) in New Delhi.

"India lacks innovation. It is a challenge for us to innovate, innovation will make our country prosper. New thinking must be encouraged and every college must have an innovation cell," he said.

"Named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, ARIIA will rank educational institutions for innovation output based on all major indicators and parameters used globally," he added.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 07:16 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Prakash Javadekar

