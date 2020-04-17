App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 06:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

HRD Minister urges private schools to reconsider annual fee hike, quarterly fee payment structure

"I urge pvt schools to reconsider decisions on annual fee hike, collecting fee quarterly during lockdown. I hope state education departments will address the fee issue keeping in mind the concerns of parents and schools."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Friday urged private schools to reconsider their decisions on annual fee hike and collecting fee quarterly during the lockdown.

"I urge pvt schools to reconsider decisions on annual fee hike, collecting fee quarterly during lockdown. I hope state education departments will address the fee issue keeping in mind the concerns of parents and schools."

"A few states have taken positive steps to address school fee-related issues during lockdown, hope others will consider too," Nishank said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 06:40 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #HRD Ministry #India #private schools #Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

