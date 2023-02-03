 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

HP transport dept switches to electric vehicles

PTI
Feb 03, 2023 / 09:27 PM IST

Congratulating the department after flagging off electrical vehicles here, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state has taken the lead in switching over to electrical vehicles and notifying its policy.

The Himachal Pradesh transport department on Friday said it has become the first in the country to switch its entire fleet of petrol and diesel official vehicles to electric.

Congratulating the department after flagging off electrical vehicles here, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state has taken the lead in switching over to electrical vehicles and notifying its policy.

As many as 300 e-buses will be added to the fleet of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) for which an outlay of Rs 400 crore has been sanctioned, he said.

A target has been set to add 60 per cent e-buses to the fleet of HRTC in the next two years, Sukhu added.